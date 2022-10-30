(Bloomberg) -- China reported 2,675 new local Covid cases for Sunday, up 802 from a day earlier, marking the biggest nationwide surge in infections since Aug. 10.

The virus is spreading more rapidly in two-thirds of the country’s 31 provinces, including some of its biggest and most economically significant areas. Nationwide, the count accelerated from about 1,400 cases on average over the previous five days.

Three years into the pandemic, China is sticking to its Covid Zero policy despite heavy economic costs, growing discontent and isolation from the rest of the world. Many expected President Xi Jinping to signal a pivot away from what has become a signature policy when he took the podium at the Communist Party’s congress this month. Instead, he defended the zero-tolerance strategy as one that saves lives, and offered no steer on when it’s likely to end.

The biggest provincial outbreaks are in Guangdong, Xinjiang and Heilongjiang. Southern Guangdong, a manufacturing powerhouse that accounted for 23% of China’s exports last year, saw 757 cases for Sunday, nearly triple a day earlier.

