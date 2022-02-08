Britons More Gloomy About Finances Than at Any Time Since 2013
U.K. households are more pessimistic about their financial prospects than at any time in the last nine years as the cost of living crisis intensifies, a survey showed Wednesday.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
U.K. households are more pessimistic about their financial prospects than at any time in the last nine years as the cost of living crisis intensifies, a survey showed Wednesday.
China Evergrande Group’s chief executive officer sold bonds with a face value of $128 million in the early months of the developer’s debt crisis, paring his exposure before the company’s historic default.
Ontario needs to quickly and aggressively build more homes to address the province's housing crisis, by increasing density, and limiting consultations and appeals, expert advisers said Tuesday.
A new type of tenant is racing to rent luxury penthouses and mansions in high-end neighborhoods in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s richest city: young tech entrepreneurs.
Abu Dhabi’s largest real estate developer, Aldar Properties PJSC, plans to spend 5 billion dirhams ($1.36 billion) on acquisitions this year to grow its portfolio of revenue-generating properties.
Feb 8, 2022
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- China eased a year-long cap on loans for the real estate sector to fund public rental housing, as the government tackles a slumping property market and pushes “common prosperity.”
Bank loans to fund low-cost rental property projects will no longer be subject to regulatory curbs, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on Tuesday. Early last year, lenders were told to trim their loan exposure to the property sector to a certain level.
China is stepping up efforts to develop more rental properties, as homes in big cities are largely unaffordable for many young people and migrant workers after years of rapid price gains. Starting more public real estate projects may also help counter a slowdown in real estate development under a spreading liquidity crisis in the industry.
A total of 6.5 million homes for leasing purposes will be built across 40 major cities in the five years through 2025, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development said last month. The homes will account for around 26% of new housing supply in the cities during the 14th five-year plan period and benefit 13 million young people and new residents, it said.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.