China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention said it found active Covid-19 virus on the outer component of refrigerated food packaging, adding that it showed the possibility of infection via such contaminated surfaces, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The virus was found on food packaging in the coastal city of Qingdao in Shandong province, the report said, without specifying the origin of the product. Qingdao has reported a dozen new virus cases this month, most linked to a hospital where infected travelers from overseas are being treated.

China has said several times in recent months that imported refrigerated goods are risks for re-introducing the coronavirus into the country. It had previously tested product packaging from various countries and found positive cases of the virus. It subsequently banned imported products including seafood from Indonesia and chicken wings from Brazil following positive tests on shipping containers and food packaging.

World Health Organization experts have suggested there’s no evidence the virus can be transported via food packaging.

