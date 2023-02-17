(Bloomberg) -- China has removed the Communist Party chiefs from two of its biggest state-owned financial firms, sparking concerns of a renewed clampdown on the sector.

Luo Xi will no longer serve as party secretary of the People’s Insurance Co. Group of China, the nation’s largest property insurer said in a statement on its WeChat account Friday, without providing a reason. The announcement came days after online criticism that Luo, who remains chairman of the firm, was building a personality cult when the company demanded employees recite his “golden quotes.”

Separately, Bank of China Ltd. said that the ruling party has removed Chairman Liu Liange as party chief, without providing a reason.

The announcements come amid signs that President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign is escalating in the finance industry. News about the disappearance of high-profile banker Bao Fan dominated conversations among bankers and tech executives in the absence of any official comments on Friday.

China’s top procuratorate last month said it’s prosecuting Wang Bin, former chairman of China Life Insurance Co., for alleged bribery and concealed offshore deposits, after putting him under an investigation in January last year.

President Xi launched a broad anti-corruption probe in late 2021 targeting the nation’s $60 trillion financial sector, which has brought down dozens of officials. The probe also implicated the investment banking community, ensnaring bankers from brokerages including Everbright Securities Co. and Guotai Junan Securities Co.

