(Bloomberg) -- Buyout firm Permira has acquired a majority stake in Israeli fraud-protection company BioCatch in a deal giving it an enterprise valuation of $1.3 billion.

Permira is buying BioCatch shares from some existing investors, confirming a Bloomberg News report. It will buy shares primarily from Bain Capital Tech Opportunities and Maverick Ventures, according to a statement from the company on Thursday.

Existing shareholders Sapphire Ventures and Macquarie Capital will also increase their investments in BioCatch, the statement said.

Permira’s growth fund already owned a stake in the cybersecurity company following an investment in May of last year. BioCatch, which was founded in 2011, makes software to prevent fraud and money laundering in online banking.

The transaction marks one of the largest in Israel since the war with Hamas began in October.

