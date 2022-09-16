(Bloomberg) -- China reported its first case of monkeypox, imported to the giant municipality of Chongqing, as the country continues its long and arduous battle against Covid-19.

The patient was immediately put into quarantine after arriving in Chongqing and the risk of an outbreak is low, the local health commission said in a statement on its website late Friday. The patient is stable and tested negative for Covid-19, it added.

The health commission in Chongqing, central China, didn’t provide any further details on the patient.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.