(Bloomberg) -- China’s city of Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou province, has sealed off some areas as Covid-19 cases continue to jump in the country’s southwest.

Lockdowns will be imposed on almost all communities in six of the city’s 10 districts for four days through the end of Thursday, the local government said in a statement. Residents in the affected areas will only be allowed to leave their homes for Covid tests, and all taxi services will be suspended, it said.

The city of 6.1 million people reported 132 virus cases as of Monday morning, 28 more than a day ago. Guiyang is home to automakers such as Geely Automobile Holdings and battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.

The lockdown comes as Chengdu, capital city of neighboring Sichuan province, extended the shutdown of its 21 million residents to continue mass-testing through Wednesday. The southern technology hub of Shenzhen also continues to be subject to movement controls.

All 31 mainland provinces have recorded at least one local Covid case in the current outbreak, with local media Caixin saying that more than 30 cities have been fully or partially locked down. Chengdu is the biggest city to shut since Shanghai’s two-month ordeal in the spring.

