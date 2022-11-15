(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank Governor Yi Gang and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen exchanged views on the economic outlook for the world’s two largest economies Wednesday, days after the leaders of the two countries met in a bid to reset relations.

The two also addressed high and volatile energy and commodity prices in the meeting on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, according to a statement from the US Treasury Department. The talk lasted for more than two hours and had a “frank, constructive and positive tone,” according to a Treasury official who declined to be named.

“We had a broad, in-depth and candid conversation and it was very constructive,” Yi told Bloomberg News after the meeting. He didn’t elaborate on details of what was discussed.

Ahead of the meeting, Treasury officials had said Yellen would seek information on China’s Covid lockdown policies and its troubled property sector. Chinese authorities recently took steps to adjust stringent Covid controls and also introduced major rescue measures for the real-estate industry, fueling a rally in financial markets.

Yellen said she looked forward to future engagements with the Chinese side, according to the statement. The pair also discussed G-20 issues in the context of global challenges, the Treasury official said.

The meeting Wednesday came two days after US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met in Bali, seeking to ease long-simmering tensions. The leaders agreed to revive normal channels of communication and to warn Russia against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

In-person meetings with foreign policy-makers have been very rare for Chinese officials since the beginning of the pandemic. According to statements from the People’s Bank of China, the last time Yi left China for a meeting was in January 2020.

Yi’s role as governor of the People’s Bank of China is in doubt after he exited the Communist Party’s top leadership at a twice-a-decade congress last month. The 64-year-old is close to the official retirement age for minister-level officials.

