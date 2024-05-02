(Bloomberg) -- Florida Republican lawmakers pressed the Biden administration to step up funding for security and logistical preparations for the 2026 World Cup games to be played in US cities, including Miami.

Representatives Mario Díaz-Balart, María Elvira Salazar, and Carlos Giménez, all Miami-area Republicans, criticized the administration’s request in the 2025 budget for World Cup preparations as “meager.” They identified $16 million for the Secret Service and $800,000 for the Department of Homeland Security’s intelligence operations.

The Secret Service is responsible for coordinating security for specially designated events, including some major sports competitions. The Secret Service did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday evening. DHS said in a statement that it “responds to congressional correspondence directly via official channels, and the department will continue to respond appropriately to Congressional oversight.”

Earlier: FIFA President Visits US Capitol to Discuss 2026 World Cup

The three lawmakers wrote a joint letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas two days after Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, the global soccer federation, visited the Capitol to discuss preparations for the games.

The lawmakers also urged Mayorkas to plan for more personnel and resources to handle an expected influx of foreign travelers at Miami International Airport and other US entry points.

They said international travelers already face “long delays”during peak periods at the Miami airport that without extra resources delays would become “unmanageable” during the World Cup.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.