(Bloomberg) -- Macquarie Group Ltd.’s earnings missed estimates as a plunge in profit from its commodities and global markets business dragged on the Australian firm’s performance.

Net income declined 32% to A$3.52 billion ($2.31 billion) in the year to March 31, according to a statement Friday. That fell short of the A$3.6 billion average projection from analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

The firm’s shares have been underperforming their global peers over the past year amid expectations for a soft result as volatility in energy markets subsided and a sluggish environment for mergers endured. Wall Street peers have posted a recent improvement in profitability and optimism has grown for a boost in capital markets activity.

Macquarie’s commodities trading and hedging had become a major profit engine in recent years as companies across the world sought to protect against energy shocks from wars in Ukraine and the Middle East to wild weather. Profit contribution from that business fell 47% on the prior year, the bank said.

The profit contribution from the firm’s asset management business posted a 48% slump, largely due to a relative drop in the number of asset sales. The firm’s assets under management stood at A$938 billion.

“Macquarie remains well-positioned to deliver superior performance in the medium term with its diverse business mix across annuity-style and markets-facing businesses,” Chief Executive Officer Shemara Wikramanayake said in the statement.

The stock dropped 0.6% as of 10:36 a.m. in Sydney.

Read More: Macquarie Falls on Profit Miss, Commodities Unit: Street Wrap

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

Macquarie’s fiscal 2025 profit may jump 10-15% after it fell 32% to A$3.5 billion in 2024, defying US banks’ strong trend. Asset-management pretax profit (PTP) fell 5% despite AUM growing 8% to A$938 billion, which could lift 2025 profit.

— Senior industry analyst Matt Ingram

One of the firm’s bright spots was Macquarie Capital, where income grew from the expansion of its private credit portfolio, which offset lower advisory fee income in the investment banking arm. That business posted a profit contribution of A$1.05 billion, up 31%.

Meanwhile, Macquarie is making inroads in the domestic mortgage market. Its home-loan portfolio grew 10% to A$119 billion, representing 5.3% of the Australian market.

--With assistance from Jackie Edwards.

(Adds Friday stock trading in seventh paragraph, Bloomberg Intelligence reaction in eighth)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.