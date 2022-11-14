(Bloomberg) -- China’s economy slowed in October as worsening Covid outbreaks across the country hurt consumer sentiment and disrupted business activity while a slump in the property market showed no signs of easing.

Industrial output rose 5% from a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday, slowing from September’s 6.3% gain and missing the median estimate of a 5.3% increase in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Retail sales contracted for the first time since May, dropping 0.5% from a year earlier. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey was for 0.7% growth. Fixed-asset investment increased 5.8% in the first 10 months of the year, slightly below expectations.

The surveyed jobless rate was unchanged at 5.5%.

Covid cases soared in October, with authorities tightening controls to combat infections ahead of the Communist Party’s congress, including shutting businesses and discouraging travel during the weeklong National Day holidays.

The government has taken more concerted steps in recent days to reduce the economic burden of the Covid Zero policy and also rescue the property market. However, the measures are unlikely to provide a significant lift to growth just yet given plummeting business and consumer confidence.

Read more: China’s 16-Point Plan to Rescue Its Ailing Property Sector

Aside from Covid controls and a property slump, other former growth pillars are also struggling: bank lending is at the lowest in five years and exports dropped in October for the first time since May 2020.

China’s growth outlook into next year remains uncertain given its Covid policy. Economists in a Bloomberg survey say China’s exit from pandemic-era restrictions and controls could run through the end of 2023, with reopening only starting sometime from April. Annual GDP growth is expected to slow to 3.3% this year and rebound to 4.8% next year, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Authorities are stepping up support measures to help businesses. On Monday, the central bank announced a loan repayment holiday for smaller companies that have been hit by Covid restrictions. The banking regulator also allowed property developers to access more of the money homebuyers pay in advance for homes.

At the same time, the People’s Bank of China on Tuesday withdrew liquidity from the interbank market, disappointing market participants who had expected funding of 1 trillion yuan in one-year policy loans. Some economists still expect the PBOC to lower the reserve requirement ratio, or the amount of cash banks must keep in reserve, to aid the economy.

