(Bloomberg) -- The US Treasury on Thursday increased the size of its six-week bill auction slated for next week to ensure it has enough liquidity to meet cash needs around the end of the month.

The Treasury will offer a $75 billion six-week cash management bill on Tuesday, which is $10 billion more than the previous offering. By comparison, Wrightson ICAP estimated the department would increase the size of the offering by just $5 billion.

Its sales of three- and six-month bills for Monday will both be unchanged at $70 billion.

At its quarterly refunding announcement, the Treasury said it expected to increase four-, six- and eight-week bill auction sizes in coming days to “ensure sufficient liquidity” to meet one-week cash needs around the end of May. The department then plans on reducing the offering amounts before the June 15 filing deadline for non-withheld and corporate taxes.

The planned increases are an about-face from the reductions in supply the Treasury had been making in March and April as income-tax receipts rolled in. The government reduced bill supply by about $238 billion in that period, data show.

