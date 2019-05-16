(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

China’s economic growth could tumble, debt surge and foreign companies flee in the worst-case scenarios for the trade war. Meanwhile, the blow from tariffs isn’t falling evenly, writes Qian Wan

Minneapolis Fed chief Neel Kashkari says monetary policy has been too tight in this recovery, resulting in slower growth than necessary

The trade war between the U.S. and China doesn’t look like it’s heading for a truce anytime soon - here’s our weekly review of the world economy and the lessons learned

Whoever wins Australia’s election this weekend will be handed a formidable challenge: to keep an economy that’s just chalked up the longest expansion on record from running out of gas

Bank Indonesia is looking for an opportunity to cut interest rates, but acknowledged that the current external climate makes that tough to do, writes Tamara Mast Henderson

Israel’s economy expanded at its fastest pace in three years, far exceeding the central bank view of the country’s potential growth

The Bank of Canada said risks to the financial system have increased “slightly” over the past year

More than a half-century after coming together, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations is weighing a strong growth outlook with the reality of political and economic change

