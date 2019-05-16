1h ago
China's Worst Case, Fed Is Too Tight, Forever Trade War: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- China’s economic growth could tumble, debt surge and foreign companies flee in the worst-case scenarios for the trade war. Meanwhile, the blow from tariffs isn’t falling evenly, writes Qian Wan
- Minneapolis Fed chief Neel Kashkari says monetary policy has been too tight in this recovery, resulting in slower growth than necessary
- The trade war between the U.S. and China doesn’t look like it’s heading for a truce anytime soon - here’s our weekly review of the world economy and the lessons learned
- Whoever wins Australia’s election this weekend will be handed a formidable challenge: to keep an economy that’s just chalked up the longest expansion on record from running out of gas
- Bank Indonesia is looking for an opportunity to cut interest rates, but acknowledged that the current external climate makes that tough to do, writes Tamara Mast Henderson
- Israel’s economy expanded at its fastest pace in three years, far exceeding the central bank view of the country’s potential growth
- The Bank of Canada said risks to the financial system have increased “slightly” over the past year
- More than a half-century after coming together, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations is weighing a strong growth outlook with the reality of political and economic change
