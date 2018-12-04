(Bloomberg) -- China said Wednesday the trade meeting with the U.S. was “very successful” and is “confident” of implementing the results agreed upon at the talks, but didn’t provide any further details on the outcome.

The statement on the Ministry of Commerce’s website said China will start as soon as possible with specific items that both sides have consensus on. China will push forward on trade negotiations with the U.S. within 90 days and negotiations will be conducted according to the "clear" timetable and road map, it said.

Global markets cheered the weekend accord on Monday, only to reverse course Tuesday as doubts emerged over exactly what the world’s two largest economies had agreed on. U.S. President Donald Trump, who described himself as "Tariff Man," continues to ratchet up pressure on China, saying there will be a "REAL DEAL with China, or no deal at all."

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Yinan Zhao in Beijing at yzhao300@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Malcolm Scott at mscott23@bloomberg.net, Daniel Ten Kate

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.