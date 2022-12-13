(Bloomberg) -- China sent an official who was recently removed from the top echelons of power to meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a sign Beijing is keeping its distance from the Middle Eastern nation as it deals with widespread unrest.

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua met Raisi in Tehran on Tuesday, the official Xinhua News Agency reported — an encounter that came a day after Iran hanged a second person over demonstrations sparked by the death of a woman in police custody.

Hu conveyed Xi’s greetings and said China “will not waver in its determination to develop their comprehensive strategic partnership,” Xinhua said. “China firmly supports Iran in opposing external interference and safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national dignity,” it cited Hu as saying.

Xi just returned from a trip to Saudi Arabia, telling the major supplier of oil to the world’s No. 2 economy that he was willing to expand the trade. During a visit to the Middle East in 2016, Xi visited both Saudi Arabia and Iran, where he agreed to a pact pledging economic cooperation for the next 25 years.

The Xinhua report didn’t mention the protests in Iran that have tested the government since September, when Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested for allegedly flouting Islamic dress codes, died in the custody of so-called morality police. London-based rights group Amnesty International said last week it had identified 44 children killed by Iran’s security forces in the unrest.

Hu was once seen as a potential leader of China, but failed to keep a seat on the Politburo or gain promotion at a twice-a-decade congress of the ruling Communist Party in October that saw Xi pack top decision-making bodies with allies.

China itself experienced its most widespread protests in decades late last month. Those demonstrations were largely focused on Xi’s stringent policy for containing Covid-19, though some protesters did call for Xi to step down after a decade in power.

