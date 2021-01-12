China Stocks Climb the Most Since October to Touch 13-Year High

(Bloomberg) -- China’s CSI 300 Index rallied the most in three months, driven by a surge in financial and securities stocks.

The index climbed 2.9% to close at highest level since early 2008 as gains accelerated in afternoon trading. A gauge of brokerage stocks climbed as much as 5.3%, the most since August.

China Merchants Securities Co. rose 10%, Citic Securities Co. added 9.4% and Huatai Securities Co. gained 7.7% in mainland trading.

