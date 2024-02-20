(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks rallied as authorities clamped down on trading by quant funds, the latest in a series of endeavors to put an end to the rout.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was up 2.7% as of 2:56 p.m. in Hong Kong, headed for its highest close in seven weeks. Property developers were among the biggest gainers following a state media report on billions of dollars worth of funding approved for the sector.

Wednesday’s advance may stoke optimism that policy efforts to rescue the equity market are paying off, at least for now. Measures have turned more forceful of late, including an unexpectedly large cut to a mortgage reference rate earlier this week. China’s two main stock exchanges vowed to tighten supervision of quantitative trading, especially leveraged products, which have been pointed out as amplifying market volatility.

“The crackdown on quantitative trading by regulatory agencies helped weaken short-selling forces,” said Shen Meng, director at Chanson & Co in Beijing. Investors are also looking ahead to announcements related to upcoming policy meetings, he added.

While few traders are bold enough to forecast a bull run in China, sustained policy efforts have started to lure calls that the battered market is primed for a degree of rebound. State funds have been actively purchasing shares, while the securities regulator said it will take heed of all suggestions from market participants and address their concerns promptly.

The CSI 300 benchmark of onshore shares advanced 1.4% in its seventh straight session of gains, the longest winning streak in more than a year. Foreign investors snapped up more than 13 billion yuan ($1.8 billion) worth of onshore shares via trading links with Hong Kong, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

“It is necessary to crack down on quantitative trading now, given such trading behaviors have triggered a round of market rout,” said Yu Yingdong, general manager at Shenzhen Cowin Asset Management Ltd. “The regulatory crackdown is not a bad thing for the market, especially for retail investors. It is reasonable for the market to consolidate at this level.”

The restrictions on quant trading, however, risk driving away foreign investors and money managers who value to ability to trade freely. Some market participants also worry that the curbs are merely delaying a wave of redemptions.

The rally may also soon fizzle out if authorities fail to follow up with stronger measures to drive a fundamental upturn in the economy. Investors are now shifting their focus to a couple of key economic meetings in the coming weeks for clues on Beijing’s willingness to ramp up support.

“Sentiment remains weak, and investors will only return when they see improvement in the property sector and consumption demand,” said Kelly Chung, chief investment officer of multi assets at Value Partners.

