(Bloomberg) -- Chinese banks kept their benchmark lending rates unchanged for a sixth consecutive month after the central bank maintained its policy stance and amid signs of a recovery in corporate loan demand.

The one-year loan prime rate was held at 3.65%, the People’s Bank of China said Monday, in line with the forecasts from all 13 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The five-year rate, a reference for mortgages, was also kept at 4.3%, as expected.

The decision came after the central bank left its one-year policy rate unchanged last week while adding more cash into the interbank market to ease a liquidity shortage. The PBOC is assessing the economy’s need for further stimulus amid a faster-than-expected recovery following the scrapping of Covid restrictions.

Companies’ borrowing surged in January after the PBOC urged banks to “front-load” credit extension and help support the recovery. Consumers, however, stayed cautious and rushed to make early repayment of their mortgages.

The LPRs are based on the interest rates that 18 banks offer their best customers and are published by the PBOC monthly. They are quoted as a spread over the rate on the medium-term lending facility — the PBOC’s one-year loans — which has been kept unchanged since August.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.