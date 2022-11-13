(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks extended their eye-catching November rebound, with property names surging after the nation unveiled its most sweeping rescue package to bail out the sector.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index jumped 4.6% in early trading on Monday. That’s taken its gains from an October low to over 20% -- meeting the common definition of a technical bull market. However, the milestone appears less relevant given the volatility that China markets have seen and given that the gauge is still down more than 30% this year -- one of the world’s worst performances.

Traders in China have got a sudden double boost as authorities take steps to tackle the two biggest sore points for the market - Covid controls and the property crisis. Frenzied trading amid a fear of missing out on a rally has sent one measure of volatility in the Hang Seng China index to the highest in the world.

“Shifts on two major policies -- Covid control and real estate -- will boost investor mood in the short term, given the extreme pessimism in markets,” said Shen Meng, a director at Beijing-based investment bank Chanson & Co. “Yet market performance in the longer term depends on execution of policies and whether policies remain stable.”

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rallied 17% in the last two weeks, swinging from one of the world’s worst-performing stock gauges to among the best. The rebound also erased losses suffered in the immediate wake of the Communist Party congress.

