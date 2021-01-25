(Bloomberg) -- Citadel and Point72 Asset Management will invest $2.75 billion in Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital.

Citadel’s funds and firm partners will invest $2 billion, according to the firm, while Point72’s investment will be $750 million.

The infusion of capital comes after Melvin Capital, which started the year with about $12.5 billion, lost 15% in the first few weeks of January on short positions, including GameStop Corp., according to a person familiar with the firm.

“Gabe Plotkin and team have delivered exceptional results over the history of Melvin,” Citadel’s Ken Griffin said in a statement. “We have great confidence in Gabe and his team.”

