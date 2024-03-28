(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s Linos Lekkas, who’s been helping lead the firm’s investment banking arm across Continental Europe, is departing the bank.

Lekkas joined Citigroup in early 2011 after stints at Bank of America Corp.’s Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was appointed to run Citigroup’s banking, capital markets and advisory division in the Continental Europe region late last year alongside Patrick Frowein.

While that division was ultimately reorganized as part of Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser’s massive overhaul of Citigroup, Lekkas’s departure isn’t related to those changes, according to a person familiar with the matter. Recent job cuts in Citigroup’s European investment banking division have largely been limited to junior staff, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing personnel matters.

A representative for New York-based Citigroup thanked Lekkas for his years of service and wished him well.

The bank’s vast restructuring is aimed at improving returns that have long lagged behind rivals. With the changes, which started in September, Citigroup planned to eliminate 5,000 jobs before the end of this month and is poised to complete a major round of those cuts this week.

Citigroup’s investment banking arm across Continental Europe covers the Benelux, Nordic and Iberian regions, as well as Greece, Poland, Ukraine and German-speaking countries, among others. Last year, the bank boosted its advisory ranks in Europe including with hires from firms such as Credit Suisse.

