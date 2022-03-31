(Bloomberg) -- Clearlake Capital Group and TA Associates are exploring options including the sale of a minority stake in data-integrity software maker Precisely, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The private equity firms are working with an adviser to solicit interest from bidders, said some of the people, who requested anonymity discussing private talks. Any transaction is poised to value the company at more than $7.5 billion, including debt, one of the people said. The company has about $4.2 billion in outstanding debt, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Burlington, Massachusetts-based Precisely is projected to deliver earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or Ebitda, of $460 million in 2022, one of the people said.

Clearlake and TA signed an agreement to acquire Precisely in March 2021. The company, led by Chief Executive Officer Josh Rogers, in January agreed to acquire Place IQ, a data and technology provider. It counts Snowflake Inc. among its partners, and serves 99 of the Fortune 100, its website shows.

A Clearlake spokeswoman declined to comment. Representatives for TA and Precisely didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

