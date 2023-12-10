(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the Green Daily newsletter for comprehensive coverage of COP28 right in your inbox.

Curbing meat overconsumption and food waste, eliminating deforestation and capturing carbon in soil. These are some of the United Nations’ new recommendations to bring the global agrifood industry in line with the Paris climate agreement.

For the first time ever, the UN Food & Agriculture Organization has published a global food systems’ road map to 1.5C, outlining 10 priority areas that it said demand mobilized climate finance without a delay. They include livestock, soil and water, crops, diets and fisheries, it said on its website Sunday.

“The overarching objective over the next three decades is to transition from being a net-emitter to a carbon sink,” the FAO said. “This ambitious transformation hinges on altering production methods, adjusting consumption patterns, refining forestry management practices, and integrating innovative technologies such as carbon capture.”

From farm to fork, food systems account for about a third of global greenhouse gas emissions. Although non-binding, the FAO’s plan is expected to inform policy and investment decisions and give a push to the food industry’s climate transition, which has lagged other sectors in commitments, funding and action. The COP28 summit, which has sought to draw attention to food this year, is holding a Food, Agriculture and Water Day on Sunday.

The Rome-based FAO, tasked with improving the agricultural sector and nutrition, is seeking to strike a balance between achieving the zero-hunger goal by 2030 while at the same time avoiding crossing the 1.5C global warming threshold.

That’s especially evident in its guidance on livestock, which are an oversized contributor to agricultural emissions. While people in higher-income countries should reduce the consumption of animal products to not only improve the health of the planet but their own well-being, lower-income countries would benefit from improved access to the protein, it said.

“A critical challenge surfaces when consumption patterns lean toward excess,” the FAO said.

The FAO plans to unveil its plan in three parts to allow countries ample time to adjust. The final volume with country-specific plans is due to be published at COP30, it said.

