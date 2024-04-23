{{ currentBoardShortName }}
Markets

    Apr 23, 2024

    CN Rail profits fall alongside container shipment revenue

    The Canadian Press

    CN Railway’s stock price is baking in an overly-aggressive growth rate: Veritas Investment Research

    Canadian National Railway Co. says earnings slid last quarter amid higher labour costs and lower revenue from container shipments.

    The country's largest railroad operator is reporting that net income feel nearly 10 per cent to $1.10 billion in the three months ended March 31 versus $1.22 billion in the same period a year earlier.

    The Montreal-based company says first-quarter revenue dipped by about one per cent to $4.25 billion from $4.31 billion the previous year.

    CN says diluted earnings fell more than five per cent to $1.72 per share from $1.82 per share, roughly on par with analysts' expectations of $1.73 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

    CEO Tracy Robinson says the company's growth opportunities are taking shape as the economy starts to ramp back up.

    CN also says its board approved a second-quarter dividend of 84.5 cents per share that will be paid on June 28.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2024.

