CN Rail reaches tentative agreement with 2,100 Canadian mechanics, electricians

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

MONTREAL - Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and the union that represents its 2,100 mechanics, electricians and apprentices in Canada say they have reached a tentative collective agreement.

No details of the deal are being released until it is presented to members in ratification meetings.

Negotiations began Oct. 5 with Unifor saying that wages, benefits and the contracting out of repair and overhaul work were key issues.

Unifor national president Jerry Dias says in a news release that the agreement provides “significant gains” for its members.

The current contract expires Dec. 31.

Unifor is Canada's largest private sector union, representing 315,000 workers.