Voices from Canada’s energy industry and political realms were quick to react to the federal government’s decision to green light the Trans Mountain expansion project (again) on Tuesday.

Read on for a collection of commentary from stakeholders and analysts:

“Today is the third time the Liberals approved the Trans Mountain expansion project. Approving it for a third time is meaningless, without a date and plan to get this built.”

- Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer via Twitter

“The NEB is mindful of the significant public interest in the next steps related to the project, the regulatory processes undertaken prior to the Federal Court of Appeal decision of August 30, 2018, and the substantial public and Indigenous participation in those processes. In the coming days, the NEB will issue, for public comment, a proposed approach to resuming the regulatory processes required for the next phases of the project.”

- The National Energy Board, via media release

“We’re pleased to see the Trans Mountain expansion approved and we thank the government for their significant support in making this happen... Time is of the essence and we are hopeful that construction can resume shortly such that the existing schedule can be maintained.”

- Suncor Energy President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Little, via media release

“A day after the Liberals declare a climate emergency, Trudeau approves the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline – a project directly threatening our environment. It doesn't have to be this way.”

- NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, via Twitter

“[The government’s] announcement confirms the value of this project to Canada’s economic future. It is also a vote of confidence in the ability of a project of this magnitude to succeed.”

- Trans Mountain Corp., via media release

“We are disappointed that the federal government has reapproved a project that poses great risks to our coast, our environment and our economy.”

- British Columbia Premier John Horgan, via Twitter

"We need to get a fair price for our country's energy to create good jobs & pay for public services. Approval is not construction. So now let's get it built!"

- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, via Twitter

“This pipeline will be back in court. #NEB made the same mistakes as last time. #climate #GPC #NOTMX”

- Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, via Twitter

“The federal government’s approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is a positive step toward further hydrocarbon development in Canada. However, the project still faces significant political, regulatory, and judicial challenges, and ultimately we see a tremendous amount of execution risk up until the oil starts flowing.”

- Moody’s Investors Service Vice-President Gavin MacFarlane, via media release

“At last - common sense out of Ottawa. Now let’s make sure that our rule of law is enforced given clear process and approval. Let’s move Canada forward.”

- Canoe Financial chairman W. Brett Wilson, via Twitter