(Bloomberg) -- The parent of discount online retailer Wish is in advanced talks to sell its assets and liabilities for $173 million to Singaporean e-commerce company Qoo10, according to people familiar with the matter.

ContextLogic Inc. could announce a sale of assets including Wish as soon as this week to Qoo10 for $6.50 per share in cash, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the details aren’t public.

ContextLogic would remain as an entity holding the proceeds from the deal as well as $2.7 billion of so-called net operating loss carryforwards, a tax-related asset that can be used to lower taxable income in the future, the people said.

ContextLogic may then seek out a financial sponsor to help monetize its tax assets, they said. One way to do that would be to combine ContextLogic with a tax inefficient business, though the board is exploring various possibilities, they said.

ContextLogic rose 1.1% to close at $4.50 in New York trading Friday, giving the company a market value of about $108 million. It was worth $14 billion when it went public in 2020.

Representatives for San Francisco-based ContextLogic and Qoo10 declined to comment.

ContextLogic, which does business as Wish, has been losing money amid stiff competition from e-commerce platforms like Shein.

A transaction would be the culmination of a strategic review that ContextLogic announced in November.

The company has been under pressure from activist investor Cannell Capital, which had criticized its consistently negative results and market value collapse.

