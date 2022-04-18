(Bloomberg) -- Corn futures in Chicago exceeded $8 a bushel for the first time in almost a decade, approaching a record high as war threatens global supplies, boosting demand for U.S. grain.

Prices haven’t touched $8 since September 2012, after devastating drought and heat damaged crops in the U.S. Midwest. Futures are nearing an all-time high of $8.49 a bushel reached that same year.

The global outlook for corn supplies has taken a hit as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupts farming and trade flows in a region responsible for about a fifth of exports. That comes on top of a surge in fertilizer costs that’s dimming planting prospects in the U.S., the world’s top shipper. Demand is increasing as well. For the second week in a row, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported a sale of American corn to China exceeding 1 million tons.

Ukraine’s next corn crop could fall almost 40% from last year, a local grain association said earlier this month. U.S. farmers are poised to plant more soybeans than corn for just the third time ever as record fertilizer prices prompt growers to turn away from the cost-intensive grain.

The most-active contract rose as much as 2.2% to $8.0075 a bushel.

