1h ago
Countdown to Jackson Hole, Italy, Thailand GDP: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:
- Summer break for central bankers ends this week when their leaders gather Friday and Saturday for the Federal Reserve’s annual policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming
- The Bank of England’s unanimous decision to raise interest rates this month has led economists to predict an additional two hikes next year
- Meanwhile, U.K. home sellers are offering the deepest summer price cuts on record as they try to get rid of their homes during the holidays
- Italy’s populist government has big plans for its first budget, but the economy isn’t providing the support to justify splashing out and bond-market punishment also is likely
- Italian Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti said he hopes the European Central Bank’s quantitative easing program will be extended to help protect the country from financial speculators
- Greece is about to exit its bailout, a symbolic move past the debt crisis that exploded eight years ago and transformed the country’s economy and the lives of its people
- Thailand’s economy grew more than forecast in the second quarter, underpinned by solid export and investment gains
- Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan asked overseas citizens to invest and increase remittances to the South Asian country to help boost its foreign-exchange reserves and overcome an economic crisis
- Finally: Millennials are about to be surpassed by Generation Z
To contact the reporter on this story: Zoe Schneeweiss in London at zschneeweiss@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Marco Bertacche
©2018 Bloomberg L.P.