Summer break for central bankers ends this week when their leaders gather Friday and Saturday for the Federal Reserve’s annual policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

The Bank of England’s unanimous decision to raise interest rates this month has led economists to predict an additional two hikes next year Meanwhile, U.K. home sellers are offering the deepest summer price cuts on record as they try to get rid of their homes during the holidays

Italy’s populist government has big plans for its first budget, but the economy isn’t providing the support to justify splashing out and bond-market punishment also is likely Italian Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti said he hopes the European Central Bank’s quantitative easing program will be extended to help protect the country from financial speculators

Greece is about to exit its bailout, a symbolic move past the debt crisis that exploded eight years ago and transformed the country’s economy and the lives of its people

Thailand’s economy grew more than forecast in the second quarter, underpinned by solid export and investment gains

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan asked overseas citizens to invest and increase remittances to the South Asian country to help boost its foreign-exchange reserves and overcome an economic crisis

Finally: Millennials are about to be surpassed by Generation Z

