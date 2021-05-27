(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s top financial services banker is leaving the firm for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. along with at least three colleagues, as departures accelerate at the scandal-plagued firm.

Alejandro Przygoda, global head of financial institutions, is joining Jefferies along with Carlos Marque, Fitzgerald Woolcott and Henry Kong, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public.

The departures follow a wave of exits from Credit Suisse in the wake of debacles involving Archegos Capital Management and supply-chain finance firm Greensill Capital. The financial-institutions group has seen at least four senior exits in recent weeks, with defections to Barclays Plc, Bank of America Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Representatives for Credit Suisse and Jefferies declined to comment. The bankers didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Przygoda, who focuses on deals in the insurance sector, joined Credit Suisse in 2011 from Greenhill & Co. Prior to that he had worked at UBS Group AG and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

