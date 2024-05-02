(Bloomberg) -- Pandora A/S rose the most in almost six months after the jewelry brand lifted its revenue guidance for this year, thanks to growing sales of lab-grown diamonds.

The Danish company, which makes more pieces of jewelry than any other in the world, said organic sales are projected to rise 8-10% this year, up from the 6-9% previously expected.

The shares advanced as much as 6.6% in Copenhagen, for the biggest intraday rise since Nov. 8. The shares are up more than 80% in the past 12 months.

Pandora’s first-quarter results confirm the business is in strong shape, analysts at Jefferies in a research note.

Sales of lab-grown diamonds surged 87% in the first quarter, the company said. Gross margins reached a record 79%, boosted by higher prices and the benefits from silver pricing and favorable foreign exchange rates.

While jewelry markets generally remain subdued, the company’s ongoing brand investments have allowed it to take market share, said CEO Alexander Lacik in the earnings release.

Pandora has previously said it’s targeting more than 1 billion kroner ($143 million) in revenue in the lab-grown diamond segment by 2026.

