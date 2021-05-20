(Bloomberg) -- Tim McKessar, a managing director at Credit Suisse Group AG, is the latest banker planning to exit the embattled Swiss lender following the collapse of hedge fund Archegos Capital Management, according to people familiar with the matter.

McKessar, who ran technology, media and telecommunications advisory at the bank in Sydney, is in the process of joining UBS Group AG, the people said, asking not to be identified as the move isn’t public yet. He started at Credit Suisse in 2007, according to his LinkedIn profile.

McKessar, and spokespeople for Credit Suisse and UBS, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

He joins a slew of bankers leaving Credit Suisse in the wake of debacles involving Archegos and supply-chain finance firm Greensill Capital. The bank last month slashed the amount of money set aside for employee bonuses, using the savings to limit the financial hit from the implosion of Archegos.

McKessar’s departure follows that of Kierin Deeming and Karl Rozman from the Australian unit of the investment bank, adding to more than 10 other senior bankers who left the firm’s U.S. offices in recent weeks. They came on top of other recent exits in Europe and Asia.

Read how Credit Suisse is weighing retention bonuses to stem talent flight

McKessar’s addition is part of a fresh hiring spree at UBS, which has been on the hunt for talent after losing a string of bankers to rivals in Australia.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.