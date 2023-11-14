(Bloomberg) -- David Wah, the veteran Credit Suisse banker who left the bank in the wake of its takeover by rival UBS Group AG this year, is joining PJT Partners Inc., people with knowledge of the matter said.

Wah will be a partner and start in December to help manage PJT’s relationships with technology companies, according to the people. He’ll be based in San Francisco and travel frequently between the East and West coasts.

Wah, a 30-year veteran of Credit Suisse, most recently worked as global head of investment banking within its investment banking and capital markets division. Bloomberg reported his decision to leave in June, shortly after UBS completed its acquisition of Credit Suisse in a deal that saw many of Wah’s longtime colleagues decamp to rivals.

A technology specialist, Wah has over the years advised the likes of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and semiconductor companies, including Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

At PJT, Wah will also work with companies on private capital fundraisings and activist defense, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. A representative for PJT declined to comment.

PJT, led by Chief Executive Officer Paul Taubman, has continued boosting its ranks of dealmakers this year, even as mergers-and-acquisitions activity has remained subdued. It’s already strengthened its technology bench with the appointments of George Farber from Evercore Inc. and Ernie Ruehl, another Credit Suisse veteran.

Wah began his career as an associate at law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP before joining Credit Suisse in 1992, according to his LinkedIn profile.

