(Bloomberg) -- Celsius Network Ltd. paused withdrawals, swaps and transfers on its platform, fueling a broader market selloff as traders continued to question the sustainability of high-yielding tokens in the wake of the Terra blockchain collapse.

Celsius’s CEL token sank 53% to 18 cents as of 11:13 a.m. in Hong Kong, according to pricing data site CoinGecko, pacing a slump in crypto assets that sent Bitcoin to its lowest level since December 2020.

Doubts about the sky-high yields backing protocols such as Celsius have intensified after Terra’s collapse in May and as tighter monetary policy from global central banks curbs demand for riskier assets. The CEL token promises “actual financial rewards,” including as much as 30% extra returns weekly, according to its website.

“We are taking this action today to put Celsius in a better position to honor, over time, its withdrawal obligations,” the platform said in a memo on its website, adding that users will continue to accrue rewards during the pause.

Bitcoin headed for a seventh straight day of losses, falling to as low as $24,903.49.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.