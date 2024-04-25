(Bloomberg) -- Customers Bancorp Inc. said the departure of Chief Financial Officer Carla Leibold was by mutual agreement, updating an earlier statement that she was terminated for violating company policy.

A filing by the company Thursday amended a statement earlier this month that Leibold was ousted April 10 for “cause.” The bank didn’t elaborate at that time, noting that she disputed its characterization of her separation.

Leibold “has represented to the company that she is not aware of any facts that constitute or might constitute violations of the company’s legal or regulatory obligations,” the bank added on Thursday.

A representative for Customers didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

As part of Customers’ agreement with Leibold, she will get $2.5 million in compensation paid in installments for two years following the separation date. Leibold also forfeited her unvested equity awards from that date, according to the filing.

