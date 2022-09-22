(Bloomberg) -- Danish banks are handing out blankets to help staff cope with lower office temperatures introduced as part of a push to cut energy usage.

The Nordic country is capping heating at 19 degrees Celsius in government buildings and has encouraged private companies to follow suit amid worries the European energy crisis will result in blackouts. Almost all of Denmark’s major banks have followed suit and lowered temperatures, according to a poll conducted by local media outlet FinansWatch.

At Arbejdernes Landsbank, Denmark’s sixth-largest lender, blankets have been provided to the 1,800 employees in case they should freeze, Peter Froulund, a spokesman, said by phone. Denmark’s fifth-largest bank, Spar Nord Bank, is making a stash of blankets, jackets and shirts it already has in its branches and offices available to its 1,600 employees.

“These are items we normally hand out to clients, but our employees can now use them if they want,” Neel Rosenberg, a spokeswoman for the lender, said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.