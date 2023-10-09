(Bloomberg) -- A Danske Bank A/S veteran who was fired during a 200 billion-euro ($210 billion) money-laundering scandal will now become the chief executive officer of Denmark’s second-largest listed lender.

Lars Stensgaard Morch will next month succeed Anders Dam, who retires after 26 years as head of Jyske Bank A/S, the lender said in a statement on Monday.

Morch, 51, joined Jyske in 2021 as director responsible for business strategy, having previously worked almost two decades at Danske in various top jobs. He was fired in 2018 amid revelations of the laundering scandal and was together with other Danske executives subsequently charged.

The cases were dropped in 2021 after the evidence uncovered during an investigation didn’t reveal that they were guilty of gross negligence. Morch has now obtained fit and proper approval by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority to work as CEO, Jyske said.

Morch played an important role in Jyske’s recent takeover of Svenska Handelsbanken AB’s Danish activities and brings an “in-depth knowledge of the financial sector,” Chairman Kurt Bligaard Pedersen, said in the statement.

Dam, 67, will retire at the end of the month after almost 34 years at Jyske. It’s the second of Denmark’s major banks to lose its CEO in a few weeks, after Sydbank A/S in late September said Karen Frosig will retire.

--With assistance from Rob Dawson.

