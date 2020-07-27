David Burrows, president and chief investment strategist at Barometer Capital Management

Focus: North American large caps

MARKET OUTLOOK

"We have been bullish since the end of March based on the fact that we had so much stimulus pushed into the system and the fact there are few alternatives for investors to focus on. Having said that, for the last three weeks market has been narrowing and the leadership, which has been very clear off the lows being technology and healthcare, is starting to run into some headwinds."

TOP PICKS

CP RAIL (CP TSX)

HOME DEPOT (HD NYSE)

RIO TINTO PLC (RIO NYSE)

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND CP N N Y HD N N Y RIO N N Y

PAST PICKS: AUGUST 6, 2019

Walt Disney (DIS NYSE) - Sold on July 1, 2020 at $112.82

Then: $141.87

Now: $116.98

Return: -18%

Total return: -17%

Marvell Technology Group (MRVL NASD) – Sold on July 15, 2020 at $36.54

Then: $24.27

Now: $35.73

Return: 47%

Total return: 49%

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM TSX)

Then: $75.35

Now: $98.74

Return: 31%

Total return: 33%

Total return average: 22%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND DIS N N N MRVL N N N AEM N N Y

WEBSITE: barometercapital.ca

TWITTER: @BarometerCap