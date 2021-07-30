(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

The U.S. Treasury Department is set to start dipping into its toolkit to avoid breaching the national debt limit

U.S. personal income and spending figures for June are due this morning -- here’s what to expect

Peru’s new President swore in most of his new cabinet on Thursday but didn’t name an economy minister, leaving the nation in a state of uncertainty

The euro-area economy rebounded with a bang in the second quarter but Germany’s lackluster recovery was the biggest surprise

Businesses in the U.K. say there are signs the “pingdemic” is starting to ease as infection rates fall, while more staff may be deleting the tracing app

The world’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has sent prices for energy, metals and food soaring, helping big commodity exporters while hammering those nations that buy the bulk of their raw materials from others

China’s factory conditions likely stabilized in July, implying a steadier recovery in the economy in the second half of the year

