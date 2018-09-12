(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

The global economy is still nursing some scars from the collapse of Lehman Brothers a decade ago; here’s what you need to know about Mark Carney’s decision to stay at the Bank of England helm and help steer the U.K. economy through its next transition

Buckle your seat belts. Trump’s next tariff round could get quite personal for many Americans, taxing closets across the land

Tit for tat. China is looking to retaliate against the U.S. over a dumping violation and will ask the World Trade Organization to intervene

Charging ahead. The U.S. labor market is still on a tear, posting the most job vacancies on record in July and showing a 17-year high in the rate at which Americans quit their gigs

Unfortunate Seoul. Meanwhile, South Korea’s president is seeing trouble for his agenda as job-market data there sours

Exclusive take. A Czech central bank board member said in an interview that he sees room to raise interest rates further even as it’ll be prudent to proceed with caution

Meeting time. For the Russian central bank’s gathering this week, the smart bets are on moving big or not at all

Under pressure. The rupee is a headache for India and will remain so for quite a while

More tightening. The markets are seeing the best chances yet that the Fed will hike twice more this year

