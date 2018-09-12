Sep 12, 2018
Decade After Lehman, Carney Stays on, Trade Impacts: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- The global economy is still nursing some scars from the collapse of Lehman Brothers a decade ago; here’s what you need to know about Mark Carney’s decision to stay at the Bank of England helm and help steer the U.K. economy through its next transition
- Buckle your seat belts. Trump’s next tariff round could get quite personal for many Americans, taxing closets across the land
- Tit for tat. China is looking to retaliate against the U.S. over a dumping violation and will ask the World Trade Organization to intervene
- Charging ahead. The U.S. labor market is still on a tear, posting the most job vacancies on record in July and showing a 17-year high in the rate at which Americans quit their gigs
- Unfortunate Seoul. Meanwhile, South Korea’s president is seeing trouble for his agenda as job-market data there sours
- Exclusive take. A Czech central bank board member said in an interview that he sees room to raise interest rates further even as it’ll be prudent to proceed with caution
- Meeting time. For the Russian central bank’s gathering this week, the smart bets are on moving big or not at all
- Under pressure. The rupee is a headache for India and will remain so for quite a while
- More tightening. The markets are seeing the best chances yet that the Fed will hike twice more this year
