(Bloomberg) -- Crypto lending platform Maple has set up a $300 million credit fund for Bitcoin miners, charging as much as 20% interest on their loans.

The new fund launches just as more mining firms come under stress. Bitcoin’s low prices, soaring energy costs and network competition have compressed miners’ revenues to a two-year low. Fundraising opportunities from traditional capital market and other crypto-native financiers have also dried up.

Maple, which previously did business as Maple Finance, was founded in Sydney in 2019 and launched its first lending pool in May 2021. Most of the team has relocated to Miami, Florida, since its inception. Through its newly established fund, the lender will offer secured debt financing to large-scale Bitcoin miners and mining infrastructure providers in North America.

Icebreaker Finance, which is a financial services firm based in Sydney, will manage and administer the loans on Maple’s platform, according to Sidney Powell, CEO of Maple.

The fund plans to secure the loans with a mix of Bitcoin mining rigs, power assets and tokens, while digital assets will form a relatively small portion of the collateral, said Icebreaker’s CEO, Glyn Jones. The loans will have a tenor of 12 to 18 months with interest rates ranging between 15% to 20%. Borrowers’ credit quality will be determined based on financial performance, balance sheet strength, treasury and energy risk management expertise and operational efficiency, Jones added.

Although there is typically little insight into crypto lenders’ loan books with miners, capital allocators for the new fund will be able to use the platform’s on-chain lending vehicle where loan terms are visible for better price discovery, said Powell.

Maple is considered one of the major crypto lending marketplaces within the DeFi space. The company says it has issued close to $1.8 billion of loans so far and holds 50% of the market, as measured by total loans outstanding across institutional DeFi lending platforms.

