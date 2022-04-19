(Bloomberg) -- Denmark wants to phase out natural gas entirely and will quadruple the production of solar and onshore wind energy by 2030 as a plan to free itself of dependence on Russian energy and support its green transition.

The government will give subsidies to help households switch heating systems so only green gas will be in use after 2030, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a Copenhagen meeting with media on Tuesday.

The Nordic country will temporarily increase its own output of natural gas to help the rest of Europe wean itself off Russia, but plans to terminate production in the long term won’t be changed, Frederiksen said. Denmark will from next year be self-sufficient with natural gas after maintenance work at one of its North Sea fields is completed.

“When we become more green, we are weakening Putin,” the Danish prime minister said.

