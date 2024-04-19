(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG managing director Eric Brook left after more than two decades at the firm to join Royal Bank of Canada’s investment-banking arm, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Brook, who’s based in New York, will be a vice chairman within the consumer and retail group at RBC Capital Markets, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the hiring hasn’t been announced publicly.

He advised on food-and-beverage transactions including the sales of Bazooka Candy Brands to Apax Partners, Rombauer Vineyards to E. & J. Gallo Winery and tequila-maker Tanteo Spirits to Ole Smoky Distillery, as well as Flowers Foods Inc.’s purchase of Dave’s Killer Bread.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman declined to comment. RBC representatives didn’t immediately reply to messages seeking comment.

Brook’s departure from Frankfurt-based Deutsche Bank follows others in recent weeks, including leveraged-finance veteran Alexandra Barth and Americas equity capital markets co-head Beau Bohm.

