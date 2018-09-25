{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Most Popular

    2h ago

    DHX Media completes strategic review; suspends dividend

    The Canadian Press

    The Peanuts Movie

    The Peanuts Movie , Courtesy of 20th Century Fox

    HALIFAX -- DHX Media Ltd. says it has signed an agency agreement for Peanuts in China and Asia with CAA Global Brand Management Group LLP, a division of Global Brands Group, as it completed its strategic review.

    The children's entertainment company has also suspended its quarterly dividend, a move it says will free up $10 million a year to invest in its WildBrain business and pay down debt.

    Under the strategic review, DHX says it assessed a wide range of options to improve shareholder value.

    The five-year agreement with CAA-GBG will see the firm work to increase Peanuts' presence in Asia by extending the brand's reach across multiple licensing categories.

    DHX says China and Asia are under-monetized territories for Peanuts and holding the potential for significant growth.

    The completion of the strategic review came as DHX reported a loss attributable to shareholders of $14.1 million or 10 cents per share on $434.4 million in revenue for the financial year ended June 30. That compared with a loss of $3.6 million or three cents per share on $298.7 million in revenue for the previous year.

