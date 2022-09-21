(Bloomberg) --

There’s now little doubt ESG has gone mainstream.

Even the creator of the “Dilbert” cartoon is taking potshots at an investment strategy that focuses on risks tied to the environment, social and corporate governance. In a series of illustrations published last week, author Scott Adams criticized ESG, comparing it to a “colicky” baby with “firehouse diarrhea.”

Adams is known for his strong opinions, and his position on ESG matches the political rhetoric coming from the governors of Florida and Texas, as well as other Republican leaders. They say they want to obliterate the investment philosophy from the American corporate landscape. Adams is onboard: In a YouTube video that aired last week, he said, “I am going to destroy ESG,” or at least “take a shot at it.”

Adams is a cartoonist. Politicians like Florida’s Ron DeSantis arguably present a more clear and present danger to ESG. Which is probably why pension giants representing the interests of millions of workers have turned their attention to him and other right-wing American politicians.

Efforts to attack ESG based on an assessment of short-term returns are “ridiculous” and “meaningless,” said Matti Leppala, chief executive of PensionsEurope. And, Brian Graff, CEO of the American Retirement Association, said savers ought to be free to invest in ESG-integrated plans if that’s what they want.

The fact is that ESG is now so hardwired into financial markets that effectuating wholesale abandonment of the principles behind it—especially given intensifying crises in the environmental and societal spheres—seems like a stretch (at least in the near term).

ESG-related assets are likely to exceed $50 trillion by 2025, when they will represent more than one third of the projected $140.5 trillion in total global assets under management, analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence estimate. Additionally, more than 90% of S&P 500 companies now publish ESG reports, according to McKinsey & Co., and the US Securities and Exchange Commission is planning mandatory ESG-related disclosure rules that will apply to a large swath of corporate America.

But these realities aren’t stopping Republicans from focusing on what they see as some of the underlying hypocrisies of ESG. In some ways, the criticisms leveled by Adams and his fictional characters have come to be emblematic of that position.

“Dilbert” is a syndicated comic strip that appears in more than 2,000 newspapers, 57 countries and 19 languages, Adams says on his website. In one of his cartoons, Adams pokes fun at the ESG rating system with one character saying he can help improve his client’s rating for $1 million. The client asks: “Don’t you own an independent ESG rating service?” And the character responds: “I didn’t say it would be hard.”

Criticisms like that—centered on the epidemic of greenwashing that’s besmirched ESG’s reputation—are certainly having an impact on some of the investing strategy’s biggest adherents (though perhaps not directly because of the cartoons).

Nicolai Tangen, who runs Norway’s $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund, called on investors to stay focused on ESG-related issues. If they don’t, there’s a “real danger” issues like protecting the environment will slip even further down the agenda, he told the Financial Times.

“What we want to convey is how important it is for investors like us to really think long term and continue to push companies in the right direction,” Carine Smith Ihenacho, chief governance and compliance officer of the Norwegian fund, told the FT.

