Dimon Rules Out a Run in 2020, Regrets ‘Machismo' in Trump Snub

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon is done with politics and blamed “machismo” for saying last week he’s smarter than President Donald Trump.

“I never say never to anything but no,” Dimon said when asked about whether he would challenge Trump in 2020, according to a transcript of his interview broadcast Sunday on ABC’s “This Week With George Stephanopoulos."

Dimon, 62, had said Wednesday at a JPMorgan philanthropy event that he could beat Trump in an election. He backtracked within hours.

On ABC, Dimon offered positive comments on the president’s handling of the economy, calling it “pretty good.”

Dimon joined ABC to discuss the 10th anniversary of the financial crisis and the collapse of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.:

Says banking system today is “very, very, very healthy” and that regulators should “take a victory lap”

He acknowledged public outrage over taxpayer-funded bank bailouts while people suffered. “They didn’t see Old Testament justice. So I understand why there is a lot of anger out there.”

Dimon also discussed JPMorgan’s “Advancing Cities” initiative. “We know that working with government, working with civic society, working with business, how can you lift up affordable housing, jobs, education, entrepreneurs of color and all of these things can make these cities better.”

