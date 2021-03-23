(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. delayed the release of five new films and said “Black Widow” and “Cruella,” two of its most anticipated new movies, will be available on its streaming service the same day they hit theaters.

“Black Widow,” which features Scarlett Johansson as the Russian-born spy and martial artist, will debut on Disney+ and in theaters on July 9, the company said Tuesday. “Cruella” will be released May 28 in theaters and online. Both films will be available to Disney+ subscribers for an additional fee.

The decision looks to be a blow for theater operators, which are trying to claw their way back from a long period of closings due to the coronavirus and will have to share two of the year’s biggest movies with online audiences. Cineworld Group Plc, owner of the Regal chain in the U.S., announced it will start reopening on April. 2.

Disney also said “Luca,” an animated film, will show exclusively on Disney+, following a strategy employed last year with “Soul.” In addition, the company moved five other films, including Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “The King’s Man,” to later in the year or 2022.

Even with coronavirus case counts receding and cinemas open in most of the country, filmgoers have been reluctant to return to theaters. The box office is down sharply this year, due to capacity limits and a dearth of new films. The only major release scheduled for this weekend is an action thriller from Universal Pictures starring Bob Odenkirk that’s called “Nobody.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.