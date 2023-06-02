Do AI’s Leaders Really Want to Regulate the Industry? Big Take Podcast

In two recent open letters, leaders and developers of artificial intelligence called for a pause of their industry’s large projects to take stock of their impact. In tandem, OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman asked Congress to regulate the emerging industry. So what can be done to keep developers in check while allowing innovation to flourish?

Bloomberg AI reporters Dina Bass and Rachel Metz join guest host Craig Gordon to talk about these longtime AI critics and why the latest calls from industry leaders may be a sincere attempt to establish some rules of the road.

