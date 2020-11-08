(Bloomberg) -- The dollar began the week with modest declines, extending last week’s move, as markets continued to price in a future under U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars climbed in early Monday trading. Biden, in his victory speech over the weekend, promised swift action against the pandemic and an orderly transfer of power following the election. Turkey’s lira rose after the nation’s economy czar and central bank chief departed.

By being declared winner in Pennsylvania, Biden passed the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes needed to capture the presidency and media networks at the weekend declared him victorious. Global equities are coming off the best week since April -- they rose more than 7% last week -- as technology shares outperformed.

“The most likely outcome is that Democrats will retain control of the House with Republicans retaining the Senate. This is likely to mean Biden’s proposed tax hikes won’t pass the Senate but that there will still be some extra fiscal stimulus and that trade wars will be toned down,” said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital Investors Ltd.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index closed little changed on Friday.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 were little changed on Friday.

Hang Seng Index futures added 0.6% on Friday.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.2% on Friday.

Currencies

The yen was steady at 103.33 per dollar.

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.5869 per dollar.

The Aussie rose 0.3% to 72.78 U.S. cents.

The kiwi gained 0.2% to 67.86 U.S. cents.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose six basis points on Friday to 0.82%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 4.2% to $37.14 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,951.35 an ounce on Friday.

