(Bloomberg) -- The dollar was steady in early trading Monday and Asian stocks looked set for a muted start as traders digested President-elect Joe Biden’s pledge to detail plans for huge U.S. economic aid.

The greenback was little changed against the euro and pound, while the yen edged up. Authorities in Japan said they discovered a coronavirus variant similar to strains in the U.K. and South Africa. Equity futures pointed modestly higher in Australia and Hong Kong. Japan’s stock markets are shut for a holiday.

The S&P 500 reached another record Friday after Biden said he’ll lay out proposals this week for trillions of dollars in fiscal support to fight the economic toll of surging coronavirus cases. Oil swung higher at the end of last week while gold slid as traders weighed the outlook.

Equity gauges and Treasury yields have climbed on expectations of a global recovery driven by stimulus and eventual control of the pandemic with the help of vaccines. Investors are tolerating stretched stock valuations and some signs that global shares may be running too hot.

The Democratic Party under Biden is set to control both houses of Congress once he takes charge, but winning assent for ambitious outlays -- such as $2,000 stimulus checks -- may yet be a challenge in a Senate that will be split 50-50 with Republicans. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump enters the final days of his presidency facing calls for impeachment after being blamed for inciting last week’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

One of the policy difficulties Biden will inherit at his inauguration next week is the escalating tension with Beijing. The Trump administration said Saturday the U.S. will remove self-imposed curbs on diplomatic interactions with Taiwan, a step likely to irk China, which claims the island as its territory.

On the virus front, Japan said it found the new strain of the coronavirus in passengers arriving from Brazil. The Asian nation’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases said it’s difficult to immediately determine how infectious the strain is or the effectiveness of current vaccines against it.

Traders will be assessing earnings this week, including reports from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. Elsewhere, Bitcoin retreated from the high of almost $42,000 it reached on Friday.

Here are some key events coming up:

JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo & Co., as well as firms ranging from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to Infosys Ltd., are among those due to report earnings.

EIA crude oil inventory report is due Wednesday.

European Central Bank’s Christine Lagarde speaks at an online conference Wednesday.

U.S. consumer-price inflation figures are due Wednesday.

Biden plans to lay out proposals for fiscal support on Thursday.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell takes part in a webinar on Thursday.

U.S. initial jobless claims data are due Thursday.

U.S. retail sales, industrial production, business inventories and consumer sentiment figures are due Friday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 index rose 0.6% on Friday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures climbed 0.2% Friday.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index earlier rose 0.1%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.1% Friday.

The yen added 0.1% to 103.84 per dollar.

The euro was little changed at $1.2220.

The pound was flat at $1.3568.

The offshore yuan was steady at 6.4640 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed four basis points to 1.12% on Friday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.8% to $52.24 a barrel Friday.

Gold slumped 3.4% to $1,849.01 an ounce Friday.

